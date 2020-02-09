Hey, we’re sure Sean Kingston has plenty of fans who think he’s one of the all-time great singers. He also has a number of jewelers mad at him for stiffing them on payments and seems to find himself wrapped in the struggle every six or so months.

The latest debacle the “Suicidal” singer found himself in was getting detained by police as they searched to see if he was carrying a firearm.

Wit, the crooner may have been packing?

Reports TMZ:

It went down at 8:15 PM at Dino’s Chicken & Burgers. LAPD tells us … officers got a call a male was brandishing a gun, and that’s all it took to light up the squad cars and look for the perp. Once they arrived, police ordered at least one man down on the ground and put Sean in cuffs as they led him toward a police car. In the end, Sean at several others were questioned and released, because no gun was found.

However, a witness says Sean brought the heat on himself.

An eyewitness tells TMZ … he saw something different at Dino’s. He says Sean’s car was blocking the exit in the parking lot so no one could leave, and that pissed off some patrons. The eyewitness went on to say Sean himself got angry and began throwing ice cubes at the glass windows of the restaurant, which created a loud noise.

This guy.

Struggle Soldier Sean Kingston Detained & Released By Cops, Searched for Gun was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: