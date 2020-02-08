CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Meek Mill ft. Justin Timberlake “Believe,” Royce 5’9 ft. Benny The Butcher “Upside Down” & More | Daily Visuals 2.7.20

Meek Mill and JT link up while Royce 5'9 and Benny The Butcher cut it up. Today's Daily Visuals.

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

It’s been a rather drama filled last few weeks for Meek Mill. From getting into it with Nicki Minaj and her hubby while shopping to continuing their war of words on social media, it’s been crazy for the Philly representative to say the least.

Still, Meek has officially moved on and gotten back on his grizzly. Today the Dream Chasin’ head honcho comes through with his new clip for the Justin Timberlake assisted “Believe” which depicts the struggle a family goes through when a loved one is locked up.

From Philly to Detroit, Royce 5’9 preaches the gospel according to the Book of Ryan from the altar in his Benny The Butcher assisted “Upside Down.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz featuring OG Dre, Tory Lanez, and more.

MEEK MILL FT. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – “BELIEVE”

ROYCE 5’9 FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “UPSIDE DOWN”

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. OG DRE – “THE WAY WE ROLL”

TORY LANEZ – “BROKE IN A MINUTE”

QUENTIN ARISPE – “FRUIT”

COL3TRANE – “SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME”

KAMAIYAH FT. TRINA – “SET IT UP”

Meek Mill ft. Justin Timberlake “Believe,” Royce 5’9 ft. Benny The Butcher “Upside Down” & More | Daily Visuals 2.7.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 21 hours ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 21 hours ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 21 hours ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 24 hours ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
3 Things We Hope To See In Sunday’s…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
Black Excellence Has Been Drippin’ At The Oscars…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Breakfast Biscuit Bracket Challenge: Bojangles’ vs Hardee’s [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
02.06.20
7 items
Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is…
 5 days ago
02.06.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close