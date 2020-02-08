CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Former 112 Frontman Q Stands With Mase Regarding Diddy Publishing Beef

Born Quinnes Parker, the singer says that he signed a similar contract as Mase did with Bad Boy Records back in the 1990s.

2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs was the target of an Instagram rant from Mason “Mase” Betha, who claims he’s been fighting to get his publishing rights back from the Bad Boy Records founder. Former 112 lead singer Q says he stands with Mase and his group also signed a similar deal back in the 1990s.

 

TMZ caught up with the singer born Quinnes Parker as he walked about Washington, D.C.  After leaving 112 back in 2018, Q has been doing his own thing but no doubt caught wind of his former Bad Boy label mate’s missive at Puff.  While Q believes that Diddy should release the publishing rights back to Mase and himself, he did say that the mogul didn’t exactly swindle them as those contracts were standard back in the day.

Check out the video from TMZ below.

Photo: Getty

Former 112 Frontman Q Stands With Mase Regarding Diddy Publishing Beef  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
3 Things We Hope To See In Sunday’s…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
Black Excellence Has Been Drippin’ At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Breakfast Biscuit Bracket Challenge: Bojangles’ vs Hardee’s [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
02.06.20
7 items
Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is…
 6 days ago
02.06.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close