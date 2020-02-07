The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday, 2-7-2020

Everyday above ground is a good day, but Fridays are for positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only! So avoid these things to keep the Good Friday energy going:

5. You Get a Tattoo

Now I have 10 tattoos so I’ll never tell you not to get one. But you decide your very first tattoo will be on your hand. Yea…you not gonna wanna do ANYTHING but sleep for a few days. Next thing you know, it’s Monday. Don’t go chasing waterfalls. Please stick to the flowers and the back tats you’re used to.

4. You Run Out of Edge Control

You spend half your day watching IG tutorials on how to achieve the perfect swoop on your edges. But when you get ready to execute…you’re out of edge control??? This is why you always have a cute scarf handy. No one will ever know your hair is a mess under there.

3. You Get Broken Up With

I mean who wants to go out and have fun after getting their heart broken? So in order to save your weekend, just cheat on him from the beginning, sis! You can’t get hurt if you’ve been doing the hurting.

2. You Family Comes to Town

Blood is thicker than water, but your mom is louder than a megaphone. And nosy!!! Bae was tryna do Valentine’s Day early, so y’all on the couch tryna Netflix and chill…y’all snuggled up…you feeling all the feels…and your mama plops down next to y’all offering popcorn. This is why you always keep a friend with a hotel hookup.

1. You Get Evicted

Getting put out your house can really put a damper on your party plans. But times are hard, and I’ll be the last person to judge you. I’m just here to nudge you in the direction I should’ve taken when I was homeless: get you a sugar daddy. Bam: bills paid.

