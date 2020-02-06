CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?

Get you a woman who can do it all.

Erykah Badu is one of a kind — there’s absolutely no denying it, as the living legend is currently making headlines for announcing an incense business inspired by the scent of her vagina. “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” Badu reportedly told 10 Magazine. “Even the ash is part of it.”

We’re not all that surprised… she can be pretty unpredictable. Part of her charm.

After tweeting her thoughts on the NFL and whether players should take a knee instead of standing for the national anthem back in 2017, for example, Erykah shook off all things serious and got up with comedian Michael Blackson for some fun. Going viral back then too, Michael and Erykah hilariously partook in the #forthep*ssy and #forthed*ck challenges, which essentially task participants with freestyling about what they’d do for sex over D4L’s infamous hit song “Geeked Up.”

So what would Ms. Badu do for the d*ck? Well, for one, the vegan says she would eat meat for the d*ck. She also says she’d fight Hurricane Maria for the d*ck. “F*ck woke, I’m dead for the d*ck,” she rapped. Lordddd.

Click the light throwback clip up top for what her partner-in-crime will do #forthep*ssy and if you’re interested in her incense, Badu World Market is expected to open Feb. 20. Stay tuned.

Christina Milian

The Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Babes In 2016...So Far

4 photos Launch gallery

The Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Babes In 2016...So Far

Continue reading The Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Babes In 2016…So Far

The Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Babes In 2016...So Far

Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Videos
Latest
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 23 hours ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 23 hours ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 24 hours ago
02.07.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Breakfast Biscuit Bracket Challenge: Bojangles’ vs Hardee’s [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
02.06.20
7 items
Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
8 items
Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
HBD Trayvon Martin: Powerful Photos From The Moment…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Gadgets Were…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 3 days ago
02.05.20
4 items
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 4 days ago
02.05.20
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 4 days ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 5 days ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 5 days ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close