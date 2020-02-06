Happy Birthday Ms. Badu: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?

Erykah Badu is one of a kind — there’s absolutely no denying it, as the living legend is currently making headlines for announcing an incense business inspired by the scent of her vagina. “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” Badu reportedly told 10 Magazine. “Even the ash is part of it.”

We’re not all that surprised… she can be pretty unpredictable. Part of her charm.

After tweeting her thoughts on the NFL and whether players should take a knee instead of standing for the national anthem back in 2017, for example, Erykah shook off all things serious and got up with comedian Michael Blackson for some fun. Going viral back then too, Michael and Erykah hilariously partook in the #forthep*ssy and #forthed*ck challenges, which essentially task participants with freestyling about what they’d do for sex over D4L’s infamous hit song “Geeked Up.”

So what would Ms. Badu do for the d*ck? Well, for one, the vegan says she would eat meat for the d*ck. She also says she’d fight Hurricane Maria for the d*ck. “F*ck woke, I’m dead for the d*ck,” she rapped. Lordddd.

Click the light throwback clip up top for what her partner-in-crime will do #forthep*ssy and if you’re interested in her incense, Badu World Market is expected to open Feb. 20. Stay tuned.

