Hip-Hop Spot: Erykah Badu’s New Incense Will Smell Like Her What?! [VIDEO]

Erykah Badu has a new incense line coming out that will smell like her vagina. “The people deserve it,” she said in regards to her new product that will be available to buy online soon.

In other news, Jay Z has joined the long list of celebrity to reflect on Kobe Bryant, and Megan Thee Stallion just booked another major deal! Watch Headkrack run down the details below…

