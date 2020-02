Radio One Atlanta’s Reec, Bre & Jarrett wants to find out which fast-food chain can crown itself king of the breakfast biscuit, and so each week the squad will dual a different establishment’s egg and cheese biscuit head to head bracket style. This week’s contest is Bojangles’ vs Hardee’s. Tell us your winner in the comments.

Breakfast Biscuit Bracket Challenge: Bojangles’ vs Hardee’s [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: