CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kendrick Lamar Biography ‘The Butterfly Effect’ Slated For Fall Release

“Everybody sit your b*tch ass down and listen to this true muthaf*ckin' story told by Kendrick Lamar on Rosecrans.”- Kendrick Lamar

GOLDEN STATE WARRIOS VS OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER OAKLAND

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

After being announced more than two years ago, Kendrick Lamar’s biography has finally received a release date.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4) author Marcus J. Moore announced that Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated biography,  The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America, is officially scheduled to  drops this fall.

In an announcement made via Twitter, Moore revealed that“first biography of Kendrick Lamar” officially received a confirmed release date of October 13.

”After almost two years, I can thankfully say this: “The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America” is out 10/13 via @AtriaBooks.”

Written by veteran journalist and music critic Marcus J. Moore, The Butterfly Effect serves as the definitive account of Lamar’s coming-of-age as an artist. In a statement from publishers Simon and Schuster, the publishing house notes that K. Dot’s ability to resurrect two languishing genres (bebop and jazz), his profound impact on a racially fraught America, and his emergence as a modern lyrical prophet is was ultimately solidified him an American icon.

In just under a decade since the release of his Good Kid, M.A.A.D. city LP, the Compton native has has deeply impacted the culture and proved himself to be one of hip hop’s most successful and influential artists, without conforming to Hollywood standards or limiting his content.

“The thirteen-time Grammy Award­–winning rapper is just in his early thirties, but he’s already won the Pulitzer Prize for Music, produced and curated the soundtrack of the megahit film Black Panther, and has been named one of Time’s 100 Influential People,” the blurb read. “But what’s even more striking about the Compton-born lyricist and performer is how he’s established himself as a formidable adversary of oppression and force for change. Through his confessional poetics, his politically charged anthems, and his radical performances, Lamar has become a beacon of light for countless people.”

The blurb also defined The Butterfly Effect in regards to Lamar. “The Butterfly Effect is the extraordinary, triumphant story of a modern lyrical prophet and an American icon who has given hope to those buckling under the weight of systemic oppression.”

Pre-orders for The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America can be made here.

Kendrick Lamar Biography ‘The Butterfly Effect’ Slated For Fall Release  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Breakfast Biscuit Bracket Challenge: Bojangles’ vs Hardee’s [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
02.06.20
7 items
Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is…
 22 hours ago
02.06.20
8 items
Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade…
 22 hours ago
02.06.20
HBD Trayvon Martin: Powerful Photos From The Moment…
 23 hours ago
02.06.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Gadgets Were…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
4 items
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 3 days ago
02.05.20
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 4 days ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 4 days ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 1 week ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 1 week ago
01.31.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close