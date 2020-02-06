Foot Locker, Inc. New Membership Program FLX Unites & Rewards Shoppers Across All of Its Brands

Sneaker aficionados, this news should suit you very well. Foot Locker, Inc. announced yesterday the rollout of its new membership program FLX in North Amerca has officially begun. Instead of just rewarding you for making purchases in just Foot Locker, the program now includes Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, and Eastbay.

Here is how the new system will work. Shoppers will earn 100 XPoints per dollar spent in-stores and online at all Foot Locker, Inc. brands. Users will also be able to get more points by completing activities on the app like filling out surveys, making shopping preferences, and connecting their social media accounts to show off to the world which kicks they just copped.

FLX will consist of three membership tiers, X1, X2, and X3, that will provide members with additional benefits. Those who already have existing higher tier memberships with Foot Locker’s precious legacy programs will be rewarded for their loyalty by receiving 2,000 or 3,000 XPoints, respectively, when they are migrated over to FLX. Members will also get free shipping on all orders with no minimums (some exclusions may apply).

As far as the reward system, members will be able to redeem their XPoints in the redemption center where they can secure exclusive experiences and offerings that range from music, sports, art, design, and more. The Redemption Center will be updated regularly, according to Foot Locker, Inc. Another cool feature that will definitely make sneakerheads happy is the ability to redeem their XPoints for “head starts” that will give members that will improve the chances for members to land those highly sought after sneakers.

We got a chance to experience FLX at media breakfast last month, and it worked very smoothly. We even walked away with some swag we purchased from using XPoints that was allotted to us when we logged in. You can sign up for FLX right now when you go here or when you head to your nearest Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, or Footaction store to learn more.

Photo: Sam Mellish / Getty

Foot Locker, Inc. New Membership Program FLX Unites & Rewards Shoppers Across All of Its Brands was originally published on cassiuslife.com

