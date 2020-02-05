CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Gadgets Were Invented By Black People?

Close-up of stop light

Source: Comstock / Getty

Black folks have a legacy of being great when it comes to sports and entertainment. But for some reason, we never hear much about African Americans contributions when it comes to inventions that changed the world.

But all that is changing:

3-D Glasses

Kenneth J. Dunkley is known for inventing Three Dimensional Viewing Glasses (3-DVG) in 1986.

 

In honor of Black excellence and Black History Month, check out these dope inventions that you probably didn’t know were invented by Black people.

BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Gadgets Were Invented By Black People?  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Gadgets Were…
 2 hours ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
4 items
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 6 days ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 7 days ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 7 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 7 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 7 days ago
01.30.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close