CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The ‘Mother Of The Movement’

Rosa Parks

Source: Getty/ Staff/ Contributor / Getty

Ever since we started learning about Black History in elementary school, Rosa Parks was one of the central figures of the lesson. The legendary Civil Rights activist is best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott and is one of the first Black women in history to give a White Man the “boy bye” energy.

Rosa Parks

Source: Getty/ Staff/ Contributor / Getty

Sadly, we lost Ms. Parks back in 2005 — but much like her comrades Dr. Martin Luther King, Harriet Tubman and Malcolm X, her legacy will continue on and on throughout history.

Most of us know the story of Rosa Parks and that fateful day on the Alabama bus that changed her life and the lives of Black Americans forever.

On December 1, 1955, Parks was arrested for refusing a bus driver’s instructions to give up her seat to a white passenger. She later recalled that her refusal wasn’t because she was physically tired, but that she was tired of giving in. Three of the other black passengers on the bus complied with the driver, but Parks refused and remained seated. The driver demanded, “Why don’t you stand up?” to which Parks replied, “I don’t think I should have to stand up.” The driver called the police and had her arrested. – Biography 

However, it’s rare that we get to see photos of the beautiful, powerful icon. So in honor of what would have been Mrs. Parks’ 107th birthday, hit the flip for more perfect powerful pics of the icon. Happy Black History Month. 

Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The ‘Mother Of The Movement’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Gadgets Were…
 2 hours ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
4 items
Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 6 days ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 6 days ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 7 days ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 7 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 7 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 7 days ago
01.30.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close