French Montana ft. Juicy J “50’s & 100’s,” Tory Lanez ft. Fivio Foreign “K LO K” & More | Daily Visuals 2.4.20

French Montana and Juicy J call on some older women to turn up and Tory Lanez hits the streets with his crew. Today's Daily Visuals.

For the month and change French Montana’s been in a weird social media back-and-forth with 50 Cent and while it’s been entertaining to say the least, the man does have a career to attend to and today he does just that.

In his latest visuals to the Juicy J featured “50’s & 100’s,” Montana enlists the help of some “Golden Girls” (i.e. old ladies) to spit out their bars while painting the town red like it was 1950. We wonder how long it took them to memorize rap bars. Just sayin.’

Back on the block, Tory Lanez links up with his peoples and turns up everywhere from the ball court to the front of a church for his Fivio Foreign assisted clip to “K LO K.” Them priests musta been hella tight having a bunch of heads recording a rap video on their steps.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plies featuring Jack Boy, Curren$y, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. JUICY J – “50’S & 100’S”

TORY LANEZ FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “K LO K”

PLIES FT. JACK BOY – “CHRISTIAN LOU LOU”

CURREN$Y – “POUND IN THE SKY”

G PERICO – “ONE MORE DAY”

NICOLE BUS – “RAIN”

PESO PESO – “ENCHILADA”

WATTS UP MICKEY FT. O.T. GENASIS – “WHERE YOU FROM”

 

French Montana ft. Juicy J “50’s & 100’s,” Tory Lanez ft. Fivio Foreign “K LO K” & More | Daily Visuals 2.4.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
