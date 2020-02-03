CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Blazing Arrow: Blackalicious MC Gift Of Gab Is Finally Getting A New Kidney

Great things happen to great rhymers.

Celebrate Brooklyn 2013 - Big Boi & D Nice In Concert

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Perseverance is a trait that every rapper needs in order to make in the entertainment industry. One performer who has held on strong while fighting health issues finally got the call he has been waiting for.

For the last seven years Gift Of Gab has been enduring an extremely taxing dialysis treatments due to his failing kidney. HipHopDX is reporting that the Blackalicious MC is getting the transplant that could change his life forever. The Sacramento, California rapper took to their group’s official Instagram to announce that he is getting his wish answered.

“I got a call last night saying your kidney is ready, be here by 10 a.m. tomorrow,” he revealed. “It’s about 9 right now. I’m on my way to the clinic to get my new kidney. I want to say thank you to everybody that has donated to the GoFundMe.”

In January the Bay Area lyricist launched a fund raising initiative with an original goal of $8,000 but has received over $20,000 dollars in donations. He expressed his gratitude to his supporters but also informed his followers that he will have keep the platform open to cover some of his fees post surgery. “We’re going to keep the GoFundMe going for another week ’cause I’m going to be out of work for probably three months and I gotta pay for lodging and all of that good stuff. I’m already grateful, but anything extra just makes it easier for me to heal. Thank you to everybody once again.”

View this post on Instagram

Hey friends, A joyous message from Gift of Gab! Peace and love

A post shared by Blackalicious (@officialblackalicious) on

Prior to going under the knife he shared another from the facility thanking everyone for their support. “Yo, I want to thank everybody for the GoFundMe support,” he says. “Send out prayers, send out positive energy for me. I’m about to go under and come back with a new kidney. Bow” he said.

Prayers up for Gab. You can put some respeck on his GoFundMe here.

Photo: Getty

Blazing Arrow: Blackalicious MC Gift Of Gab Is Finally Getting A New Kidney  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 23 hours ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close