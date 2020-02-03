CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tekashi 6ix9ine To Build “Fort Knox” Kind Of Home Once He’s Free, Outside NY

"The labeling of a snitch is a lifetime start/You'll always be in jail ni**a just minus the bars..." - Jay-Z

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Even with rainbow fantasies of a rap comeback after he’s released from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t ignorant to the fact that he is indeed a marked man and being that he’s refused to go into witness protection he’s planning on taking other precautions to ensure his own safety.

According to TMZ Hip-Hop’s version of “Henry Hill” isn’t just planning on living in hiding after he gets out the bing, but he’s about to build his own personal prison to make sure no one can touch him (irony?). Aside from dipping on his home borough of Brooklyn, the “Stoopid” rapper also plans on having armed security guards by his side 24/7 to protect him should anyone seek retribution. But this won’t be his former security team who held him down prior to him dropping dime on half of New York.

As for where his security team will come from, we’re told the rapper only wants legit former law enforcement officers or ex-military who are licensed to carry firearms … absolutely nobody with any sort of gang affiliation.

Ideally, we’re told 6ix9ine would like to leave New York and live with family out of state … in a home with “Fort Knox-like security.”

Sounds hella expensive for someone who’ll have trouble raking in that rap dough once he gets out and we doubt the government’s going to foot that bill for someone they could care less about. Still, Tekashi does plan on getting back in the music game, but don’t expect to see him on stage anytime soon.

One more thing … our sources say the rapper is committed to getting in the studio to complete the records in his music deal as soon as possible once he’s out, but he’s not planning on live performances.

The reasoning — it wouldn’t be safe for a snitch to try something like that for a long time.

Yeah, we don’t see that working out at all, but then again we’re in a weird era of mankind where idiots are called “stable geniuses” so anything’s possible.

Tekashi 6ix9ine To Build “Fort Knox” Kind Of Home Once He’s Free, Outside NY  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 23 hours ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close