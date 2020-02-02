CLOSE
Peter Gunz Is The New Host Of 'Cheaters'?

The Bronx rapper will the Ops when it comes to cheating significant others. What a time.

If you said you saw this coming, we’ll call you a liar. Bronx rapper and former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Peter Gunz, born Peter Pankey, is the new host of long-running, put your philandering significant other on blast TV show Cheaters.

The “Uptown (Deja Vu)” rapper made the announcement a couple of days ago. Allegedly, he’ll be the first African American host of the show, following in the footsteps of Tommy Habeeb, Joey Greco, and Clark James Gable.

You may at least remember Greco as the host who got shanked in a boat. Anyway, we say allegedly because there is no mention of the announcement on the social media channels of Cheaters. But, the brand’s last tweet was in May 2019, so we’ll give Gunz the benefit of a doubt.

Until then, there is no word on a start date to a new season of Cheaters with Peter Gunz as the host. Considering how his own cheating ways were a major LHHNY storyline, the irony of Gunz taking relationship scammers to task will be too entertaining to pass up.

Last we heard from Gunz, he was getting dragged on Twitter for allegedly knocking up a 19-year-old. It wasn’t true, but y’all didn’t care, so he got slandered anyway.

By our last count, Gunz is a father of 10, including rapper Cory Gunz.

 

