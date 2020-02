Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Lil Wayne is back with the “Funeral”. How did Big Sean , Lil Baby, 2 Chainz make it on to this album. Press play for a few success secrets, shared by the goat him self. Have you heard Kobe’s tribute piece.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflo)