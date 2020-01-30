Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2019,” Lil Baby “Catch The Sun” & More | Daily Visuals

Uncle Murda’s year-end wrap up cuts have become a staple in the rap game and while a video for them isn’t exactly necessary, they are entertaining as hell.

Calling on fan favorite Instagram comedians like Ken Starr and Fatboy SSE for “Rap Up 2019,” Uncle Murda sets the tone for the hilarious yet detailed breakdown of Hip-Hop news that dominated 2019. With women twerking in the background and video clips of the topics he touched on, Murda once again comically sums up all things Hip-Hop of the past 365.

Back in the South goes into Queen & Slim mode as he finds himself on the run with his boo and driving into the sunset for his clip to “Catch The Sun.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, Rich Rillz, and more.

UNCLE MURDA – “RAP UP 2019”

LIL BABY – “CATCH THE SUN”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “BREAK EM OFF”

RICH RILLZ – “COMPETE”

TRAPP RADIKAL – “INTRO”

PARADISON FONTAINE – “WRONG WIT ME”

