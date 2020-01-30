CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2019,” Lil Baby “Catch The Sun” & More | Daily Visuals

Uncle Murda wraps up Hip-Hop in 2019 and Lil Baby hits the road with his ride or die. Today's Daily Visuals.

Uncle Murda's Album Release Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Uncle Murda’s year-end wrap up cuts have become a staple in the rap game and while a video for them isn’t exactly necessary, they are entertaining as hell.

Calling on fan favorite Instagram comedians like Ken Starr and Fatboy SSE for “Rap Up 2019,” Uncle Murda sets the tone for the hilarious yet detailed breakdown of Hip-Hop news that dominated 2019. With women twerking in the background and video clips of the topics he touched on, Murda once again comically sums up all things Hip-Hop of the past 365.

Back in the South goes into Queen & Slim mode as he finds himself on the run with his boo and driving into the sunset for his clip to “Catch The Sun.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, Rich Rillz, and more.

UNCLE MURDA – “RAP UP 2019”

LIL BABY – “CATCH THE SUN”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “BREAK EM OFF”

RICH RILLZ – “COMPETE”

TRAPP RADIKAL – “INTRO”

PARADISON FONTAINE – “WRONG WIT ME”

Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2019,” Lil Baby “Catch The Sun” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 20 hours ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 22 hours ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close