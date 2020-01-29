CLOSE
Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Prices Soar After Laker Legend’s Death

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 28 Villanova at St John's

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

An oftentimes forgetting aspect of a celebrity dying and honestly rightfully so, is what happens on the secondary market for items that have been signed by the deceased celebrity. 

Everyone knows this week the world has been mourning the passing of Kobe Bryant and now we are beginning to hear and see the stories of scammers and rightful sellers alike making a huge come up off their memorabilia.

Kobe lived to see 41-years-old and he had a 20 year NBA career, so it’s likely he inked his signature on a good amount of items, however, his unquestionable dominance, tragic death, and undeniable talent makes his autograph go for Buku money nonetheless.

Simply put, if you want to grab a piece of Kobe memorabilia you’re going to have to come up off some serious bread. A report by TMZ says that there are pieces going for anywhere from 2x to 20 times the prices that were listed prior to his untimely death Sunday afternoon.

There is reportedly a rare Kobe Bryant basketball card which was listed at $2,500 prior to Sunday but has now been reportedly sold for $50,000 after his death. That’s a 20,000% increase, in case you were wondering. And of course, with all this money on the line, there are going to be people who are pushing out fakes, looking for an opportunity to capitalize on the mourning and emotional fans. One reputable seller says that he is going to hold off until the emotions calm down a bit because he doesn’t want to take advantage of fans who are just emotional right now. Kudos to that guy for having some morals.https://youtu.be/l0ndocnmU_4&nbsp;

Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Prices Soar After Laker Legend’s Death  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

