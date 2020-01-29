CLOSE
Fat Joe Transitions Into Hollywood With A Seat In The Director’s Chair [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

 

Fat Joe premiered his brand new single on The Morning Hustle, and before doing so he talked to the team about a variety of topics.

He credits his longevity in the industry to his relationships he has maintained over the years, which has led to him having a 27-year career in the rap game.

One of those relationships early on was with Lil Wayne, and he credits seeing Wayne’s work ethic and how he constantly stays in the studio as one of the key things he’s still holds on to till this day.

On his track featuring Eminem, the internet went crazy after Em threw another jab at Nick Cannon. Fat Joe stayed down the middle, because he has relationships with both of them. He tells us his initial reaction when he heard the verse.

So what is next for Fat Joe? His dream moving forward his to transition from hip-hop to Hollywood. He explains how he wants to play a larger role in movies and TV,  with his desire to sit in that directors chair, and actually has a few projects already in the works already.

Listen to the full interview from the video above and make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss a moment!

