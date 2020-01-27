Bevel Announces New Line of Hair, Skin & Body Care Products Specifically For Black Men

Fellas, when it comes to our melanin-infused skin, it requires a rather unique style of care. Bevel — founded back in 2013 — is widely known for its beard care system specifically designed for use by Black men announced it is taking things a step further when it comes to our grooming needs.

The Walker & Company-owned brand announced that it will now offer a new suite of hair, skin, and body care products designed specifically for the “unique personal care needs of Black men.” The line will feature a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner, exfoliating body wash, all-day moisturizing lotion, aluminum-free deodorant, and more.

Bevel’s founder and CEO, Tristan Walker spoke on the new line stating:

“Starting next month, you’ll see Bevel nationwide, distributed across a number of great retail partners excited about the brand. While our full line-up will continue to be carried at Target and getbevel.com, we’ll also have select items on shelf at CVS and Sally Beauty.”

Here is the breakdown of all the products below:

Bevel Aluminum-Free Deodorant ($9.95; Net Weight 2.5oz) Achieve 48-hour odor protection that penetrates curly and coarse underarm hair to combat and prevent malodor at the source. This residue-free formula will leave you feeling and smelling your best all day.

Bevel Moisturizing Shampoo ($9.95; 12oz) A moisturizing sulfate-free shampoo that gently cleanses thick and textured hair without stripping it of its natural oils or altering the hair’s natural pattern. A perfect prep-step before heading to the barbershop.

Bevel Moisturizing Conditioner ($9.95; 12oz) The best cuts come after the conditioner. This sulfate-free formula moisturizes, conditions, and detangles your hair so your lineups and styles are always fresh and clean.

Bevel Beard Softener ($9.95; 4oz) Soften the roughest of hair, reduce breakage, and gently detangle with this nourishing, wash off, sulfate and silicone-free beard softener.

Bevel Beard Oil ($14.95; 1oz) Nourish and hydrate your beard with our long-lasting Beard Oil that reduces frizz and seals in moisture thanks to our lightweight, non-greasy formula.

Bevel Face Serum ($14.95; 1oz) Skincare should be simple. Our oil-Free, dermatologist-tested hydrating serum helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. All you need is a few drops.

Bevel Exfoliating Body Wash ($9.95; 16oz) Formulated with Charcoal and Argan oil to deeply nourish and exfoliate, this body wash is safe for even the most sensitive skin. Available in three signature scents – Dark Cassis, Black

Bevel Body Lotion ($9.95; 16oz) This all-day moisturizing body lotion is infused with Shea Butter and Argan oil to lock in moisture and soften skin with each use. No more reapplying between showers; Over time, with continued use, the skin’s natural moisture barrier and ability to hold moisture will be improved.

Bevel Natural Bar Soap ($5.95; 5oz) Skip the detergents and artificial ingredients – this dermatologist-tested natural bar soap is infused with Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter for a non-drying experience that deeply exfoliates, cleanses and leaves the skin feeling moisturized after your shower.

We can’t wait to get our hands on some of the products and give it a try.

Bevel Announces New Line of Hair, Skin & Body Care Products Specifically For Black Men was originally published on cassiuslife.com

