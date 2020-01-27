CLOSE
Where Does Kobe Bryant Rank Among The NBA Greats?

 

All morning long The Morning Hustle took calls from fans all over the country mourning the tragedy that occurred yesterday with the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims from the tragic helicopter crash in California.

The topic of where does Kobe rank all-time came up in the studio, so we decided to have everyone give their personal lists of their TOP 3 NBA greats ever and why. This is a conversation all sports fans have had, but everyone always has a different top 3 for personal reasons.

For the most part, everyone was in agreement with the choices, until Billy Sorrells started in on why Michael Jordan is number 3 on his list because of the “lack of competition” he faced in his era. The rest of the crew let him have it on why he was dead wrong with that answer, and social media definitely weighed in!

Where Does Kobe Bryant Rank Among The NBA Greats?  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

