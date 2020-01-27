CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Rickey Smiley is gearing up to host the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hitting Miami on Thursday, January 30.

Scheduled to air live on BET, the show will feature a Commissioned reunion and songs from the NFL Players Choirs. Other performers include Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Travis Greene, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Brown, Sunday Best winner Melvin Crispell III and more!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

According to SuperBowlGospel.com, “the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year-after-year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Phoenix.”

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

The 20th Annual “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” airs Saturday, February 2 at 8pm ET/PT on BET!

Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Here’s Why All The Men On #LHH Need…
 16 hours ago
01.28.20
Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl…
 24 hours ago
01.28.20
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 2 days ago
01.26.20
‘Power’ Recap: We Witness Councilman Tate’s ‘Reversal of…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
42 items
The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch Brought All The…
 3 days ago
01.25.20
Mommy Crush: Magical Moments Of Alicia Keys In…
 3 days ago
01.26.20
Lewk Of The Week: Kiki Layne’s Orange Valentino…
 4 days ago
01.27.20
Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes…
 4 days ago
01.24.20
Black Teen Who Was Told To Cut Dreads…
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback,…
 7 days ago
01.22.20
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot…
 1 week ago
01.22.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 1 week ago
01.22.20
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 1 week ago
01.22.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close