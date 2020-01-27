CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Kanye West Honors Kobe Bryant At Midnight Sunday Service Alongside Kirk Franklin

“When I was driving home, they was pinning your jersey on the freeway and I just broke down,” West sings.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Rappers and athletes are often synonymous with each other. Both often come up from hard times and achieve insane amounts of success at very young ages and spend many of their formative years trying to adjust.

So it makes sense that the death of Kobe Bryant has hit rapper Kanye West pretty hard. West has taken a break from his usual raps and has been expressing himself through his Sunday Service’s as of late, so he decided to dedicate one to the Laker Legend by holding a Midnight Sunday Service on Sunday evening.

Snippets of the event have since hit social media and revealed that West spoke about the moment he found out about Bryant’s death.

“When I was driving home, they was pinning your jersey on the freeway and I just broke down,” West sings.

The event took place in Burbank, California with Chance The Rapper and Kirk Franklin also in attendance. Franklin spoke of loss and confusion.

“Why do bad things happen to good people?” mused Franklin at one point while Chance The Rapper rapped his “Ultralight Beam” verse.

Ye even took to Instagram to reveal how distraught he was alongside an old photo of the two in the studio when he was recording his hit song “Power.”

“Kobe, We love you brother,” West wrote in a post dedicated to Bryant. “We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

 

On Sunday, January 26 the world learned that while on the way to a basketball game, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed after the helicopter they were riding in crashed in Calabasas.  Bryant is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Kanye West Honors Kobe Bryant At Midnight Sunday Service Alongside Kirk Franklin  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why All The Men On #LHH Need…
 16 hours ago
01.28.20
Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl…
 24 hours ago
01.28.20
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 2 days ago
01.26.20
‘Power’ Recap: We Witness Councilman Tate’s ‘Reversal of…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
42 items
The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch Brought All The…
 3 days ago
01.25.20
Mommy Crush: Magical Moments Of Alicia Keys In…
 3 days ago
01.26.20
Lewk Of The Week: Kiki Layne’s Orange Valentino…
 4 days ago
01.27.20
Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes…
 4 days ago
01.24.20
Black Teen Who Was Told To Cut Dreads…
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback,…
 7 days ago
01.22.20
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot…
 7 days ago
01.22.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 1 week ago
01.22.20
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 1 week ago
01.22.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close