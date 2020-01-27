GET THE LOOK: Saweetie’s Super Sleek Top Knot Bun

The Grammy awards bring out the best in fashion, style and beauty. And our girl Saweetie didn’t disappoint when she hit the red carpet in a colorful asymmetrical Moschino gown and a sleek top knot bun.
“The inspiration for Saweetie’s look tonight was simple, let’s make the bun fun again,” says her hairstylist Ray Christopher.
*Grabs bobby pins*
Here’s how you can GET THE LOOK:
- First, I washed her hair with the new Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo ($6.99,available at Target February 2020), leaving her long textured hair shiny and clean, then conditioned with new Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner ($6.99,available at Target February 2020) to add extra moisture before blow drying.
- After completely drying, I prepped her hair with Dove Amplified Textures Twist In Moisture Shaping Butter Cream ($6.99, available at Target February 2020) to add additional moisture to her hair then smoothed it down and pulled into a sleek, high ponytail with Dove Amplified Textures Shine and Moisture Finishing Gel ($6.99, available at Target February 2020).
- I then added additional Dove Amplified Textures Twist In Moisture Shaping Butter Cream ($6.99, available at Target February 2020) to her ends to give her natural curl extra definition and hold. Using a coiling technique, I twisted sections of her ponytail to resemble a curl before securing with bobby pins in the bun.
- To finish, I used more Dove Amplified Textures Shine and Moisture Finishing Gel ($6.99, available at Target February 2020) to prevent any flyways and to add extra sleekness before placing colorful stylish bobby pins to complete her look. The pins added an extra special touch for an avant-garde, high fashion, and chic look.
