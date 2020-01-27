CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Saweetie’s Super Sleek Top Knot Bun

Saweetie

Source: Steve Granitz/ Amy Sussman/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Grammy awards bring out the best in fashion, style and beauty. And our girl Saweetie didn’t disappoint when she hit the red carpet in a colorful asymmetrical Moschino gown and a sleek top knot bun.

Saweetie

Source: Dove Haircare / Dove

“The inspiration for Saweetie’s look tonight was simple, let’s make the bun fun again,” says her hairstylist Ray Christopher.

*Grabs bobby pins*

Here’s how you can GET THE LOOK:

Saweetie

Source: Dove Haircare / Dove

  1. First, I washed her hair with the new Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo ($6.99,available at Target February 2020), leaving her long textured hair shiny and clean, then conditioned with new Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner ($6.99,available at Target February 2020) to add extra moisture before blow drying.
  2. After completely drying, I prepped her hair with Dove Amplified Textures Twist In Moisture Shaping Butter Cream ($6.99, available at Target February 2020) to add additional moisture to her hair then smoothed it down and pulled into a sleek, high ponytail with Dove Amplified Textures Shine and Moisture Finishing Gel ($6.99, available at Target February 2020).
  3. I then added additional Dove Amplified Textures Twist In Moisture Shaping Butter Cream ($6.99, available at Target February 2020) to her ends to give her natural curl extra definition and hold. Using a coiling technique, I twisted sections of her ponytail to resemble a curl before securing with bobby pins in the bun.
  4. To finish, I used more Dove Amplified Textures Shine and Moisture Finishing Gel ($6.99, available at Target February 2020) to prevent any flyways and to add extra sleekness before placing colorful stylish bobby pins to complete her look. The pins added an extra special touch for an avant-garde, high fashion, and chic look.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

51 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

[caption id="attachment_3071075" align="alignleft" width="889"] Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty[/caption] Tonight is music's biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. With Alicia Keys hosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo, Lauren London and Billy Porter rocking that red carpet. Take a look at all this slayage: ***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night. 

GET THE LOOK: Saweetie’s Super Sleek Top Knot Bun  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

photos
