Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The Queen Of Soul Too

When you think of Soul music, one of the first names that come to mind is Anita Baker — hence the title “Queen Of Soul”.

Favorite Anita tracks tell so much! Makes me remember A young guy who tried to date me but he had never listened to Anita Baker. I politely told him that while he was nice we didn’t have a future and best to stop now. 😂😭 — Yolo Akili (@YoloAkili) May 10, 2019

Although the Internet generation often shows their ignorance of any music before Youtube, don’t sleep on them. Good music transcends all decades and generations.

In honor of the Queen’s 61st birthday, watch these young kids prove that they know good music when they hear it. Hit the flip.

