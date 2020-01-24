CLOSE
Lauren London Announces Details Of The Puma X The Marathon Continues Collection

PUMA Nipsey Hussle Collection

Source: PUMA / PUMA

As Lauren London continues to carry on the legacy of Nipsey Hussle, it’s only right that she teams up with Puma once again.

London took to Instagram to debut the Marathon Clothing x Puma’s “Hussle and Motivate” collection alongside Hussle’s close friends, YG, J. Stone, and Pacman Da Gunman.

View this post on Instagram

#HussleAndMotivate

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

If the black and white tracksuits look familiar, it’s because they initially dropped last September, and now fans will have another chance to cop pieces from the collection.

“After first releasing in September 2019, PUMA will re-issue key pieces from the collection for fans and supporters, including co-branded tracksuits and t-shirts featuring checkered patterns and TMC motifs, as well as PUMA’s signature California sneakers in black and white iterations,” reads the press release.

One of the dopest pieces comes in the form of a t-shirt that London was rocking in another Instagram post. It’s a white tee with a small font in the middle of the chest that reads, “We (The Marathon Clothing) honor the unwavering faith of those that never quit. Our products represent their testimony. Life is a marathon.”

View this post on Instagram

#HussleAndMotivate

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

 

It was back in December when PUMA’s partnership with London was announced with an emotional promo video as part of their “Forever Stronger” Campaign.

“Lauren London is proud to join forces with PUMA to support her on this next chapter of her journey. This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Forever Stronger,” Puma said.

The collection drops February 1st at select PUMA retailers, with pieces ranging from $39.95 for T-shirts to $119.95 for jackets.

Lauren London Announces Details Of The Puma X The Marathon Continues Collection  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

