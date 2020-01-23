Black Teen Who Was Told To Cut Dreads In Order To Walk At Graduation Gets Support From Deandre Hopkins

A black teenager in Texas said he was suspended and told he could not walk in his high school graduation ceremony in May unless he cut his dreadlocks to meet the school district’s dress code.

DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, about 30 miles east of Houston told KPRC Channel 2 that his hair had been in compliance with school rules until recently when the school levied an in-school suspension against him after he refused to cut it.

His mother, Sandy Arnold told Fox 26 that Arnold’s hair is part of his culture. “His dad is a Trinidadian… how can I put him in a barber chair?” she asked.

Three months before graduation, the Barbers Hill Independent School District changed its dress code as it refers to hair. The new rules state that hair must be “clean and well-groomed” and not extend on male students, at any time, below the eyebrows, the ear lobes or the top of a T-shirt collar – including when let down.

Arnold has garnered numerous tweets of support from others, including Texans star DeAndre Hopkins who told the teen, “Never cut your locks.”

Never cut your locks Deandre Arnold. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 22, 2020

Other celebrities such as Gabrielle Union vouched for Arnold and that his fight was more about policing black hair across the board.

The policing, criticism, and all other forms of bullshit ass commentary about our hair… KEEP FIGHTING!!! They truly believe if you stay quiet, they've won. Don't be quiet. Do not let this stand. https://t.co/21JATafVvZ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 23, 2020

Deandre Arnold. On #MLKDay (but it would be unjust on any day), controversy erupted around the #BarbersHill ISD school board in Texas suspending him and telling him he would not walk at graduation this spring unless he cuts his dreadlocks. #CrownAct @KHOU https://t.co/EytXAtPkOf — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 22, 2020

A Texas family is threatening legal action against their local school district after their teen son was told he couldn’t walk at graduation because of his long dreadlocks. DeAndre Arnold is being forced to either cut his hair or face in-school suspension. pic.twitter.com/7Roq9ezD2K — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 23, 2020

Arnold, who has had his dreads since seventh grade, is pleading for an exception so he can walk.

