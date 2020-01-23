CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Teen Who Was Told To Cut Dreads In Order To Walk At Graduation Gets Support From Deandre Hopkins

A black teenager in Texas said he was suspended and told he could not walk in his high school graduation ceremony in May unless he cut his dreadlocks to meet the school district’s dress code.

DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, about 30 miles east of Houston told KPRC Channel 2 that his hair had been in compliance with school rules until recently when the school levied an in-school suspension against him after he refused to cut it.

His mother, Sandy Arnold told Fox 26 that Arnold’s hair is part of his culture. “His dad is a Trinidadian… how can I put him in a barber chair?” she asked.

Three months before graduation, the Barbers Hill Independent School District changed its dress code as it refers to hair. The new rules state that hair must be “clean and well-groomed” and not extend on male students, at any time, below the eyebrows, the ear lobes or the top of a T-shirt collar – including when let down.

Arnold has garnered numerous tweets of support from others, including Texans star DeAndre Hopkins who told the teen, “Never cut your locks.”

Other celebrities such as Gabrielle Union vouched for Arnold and that his fight was more about policing black hair across the board.

Arnold, who has had his dreads since seventh grade, is pleading for an exception so he can walk.

Black Teen Who Was Told To Cut Dreads In Order To Walk At Graduation Gets Support From Deandre Hopkins  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes…
 17 hours ago
01.24.20
Black Teen Who Was Told To Cut Dreads…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback,…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 4 days ago
01.22.20
Clippers & Cops is Back and 12 Want…
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Boosie & Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy,…
 4 days ago
01.21.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 4 days ago
01.22.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 4 days ago
01.20.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 4 days ago
01.20.20
Here’s Why It Doesn’t Matter That Kenya Moore…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
12 items
Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Sets Out On His Quest…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Sets Out On His Quest…
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 7 days ago
01.21.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close