CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes & More [VIDEO]

US-ACCIDENT-EXPLOSION

Source: MARK FELIX / Getty

An explosion in Northwest Houston rattled buildings, houses, broke the glass of neighboring businesses and more around 4:30 AM early Friday (Jan. 24). According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the debris from the explosion spans out to half a mile and at least two people have been confirmed dead.

Numerous posts on social media say the blast was felt from the 290 and Beltway 8 area all the way to La Porte.

The initial explosion emanated from the Watson Grinding Manufacturing building located near 4500 Gessner. According to local reports, a tank of propylene gas exploded. No official word yet on what businesses in the area were affected or what potential chemical besides propylene gas had been released into the air.

First responders are being asked to wear masked as a precaution and one person was injured in the blast. So far, only two schools in the Cy-Fair district have been closed.

https://twitter.com/SallyMacFox26/status/1220701778133618689

See some of the reactions from Houstonians.

Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes & More [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes…
 17 hours ago
01.24.20
Black Teen Who Was Told To Cut Dreads…
 2 days ago
01.23.20
Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback,…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 4 days ago
01.22.20
Clippers & Cops is Back and 12 Want…
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Boosie & Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy,…
 4 days ago
01.21.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 4 days ago
01.22.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 4 days ago
01.20.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 4 days ago
01.20.20
Here’s Why It Doesn’t Matter That Kenya Moore…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
12 items
Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Sets Out On His Quest…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Sets Out On His Quest…
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 7 days ago
01.21.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close