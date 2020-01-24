Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes & More [VIDEO]

An explosion in Northwest Houston rattled buildings, houses, broke the glass of neighboring businesses and more around 4:30 AM early Friday (Jan. 24). According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the debris from the explosion spans out to half a mile and at least two people have been confirmed dead.
Numerous posts on social media say the blast was felt from the 290 and Beltway 8 area all the way to La Porte.
The initial explosion emanated from the Watson Grinding Manufacturing building located near 4500 Gessner. According to local reports, a tank of propylene gas exploded. No official word yet on what businesses in the area were affected or what potential chemical besides propylene gas had been released into the air.
First responders are being asked to wear masked as a precaution and one person was injured in the blast. So far, only two schools in the Cy-Fair district have been closed.
https://twitter.com/SallyMacFox26/status/1220701778133618689
See some of the reactions from Houstonians.
