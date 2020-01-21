CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Kyrie Responds to Recent Criticism of His Game: “They Crucified Martin Luther King”

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Mike Stobe / Getty

Kyrie Irving does not hide in touting his self-proclaimed genius, or intelligence. He has made some pretty erroneous claims, but the most criticized being his theory that everyone thinks the Earth is round because that’s what we were told.

Kyrie has also faced harsh criticism because of his leadership, or lack thereof. Kyrie Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 when he requested to be traded from the team because of superstar LeBron James and his overshadowing personality as the best player in the NBA.

Kyrie’s wishes were granted and he was shipped to the Boston Celtics. Prior to the start of the playoffs it was announced that the Boston Celtics were going to miss Kyrie the entire playoffs. The Celtics wound up making it to game seven of the Eastern Conference finals before bowing out to LeBron James and the Cavs.

So when Kyrie returned to Boston the next year and the team seemingly took a step backwards, that all fell on Kyrie.

Fast forward to free agency and of course he leaves Boston for the Brooklyn Nets and now Kyrie is oft referred to as public enemy number one.

Well he has more sentiment that is likely to make him an even bigger enemy.

While taking questions about the criticism he’s been receiving from fans and media, he responded with, of course, more controversy.

“My name was given to me by my grandfather and I’m very grateful but it’s in a lot of people’s mouths… I’ve earned that because of how great I am as a player, when I was out for those seven weeks and not saying anything and still people are still saying things about me. It’s inevitable. They crucified Martin Luther King for speaking about peace and social integration. You can go back to historical leaders and great people in society that do great things, and they’re still going to talk shit about them. It is what it is.”

I get where Kyrie was going with his answer, but perhaps you don’t want to put yourself in the same heir as someone who championed a social justice movement for an entire race of people.

 

Kyrie Responds to Recent Criticism of His Game: “They Crucified Martin Luther King”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback,…
 21 hours ago
01.22.20
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot…
 21 hours ago
01.22.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 22 hours ago
01.22.20
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 24 hours ago
01.22.20
Boosie & Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy,…
 1 day ago
01.21.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Here’s Why It Doesn’t Matter That Kenya Moore…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
12 items
Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Sets Out On His Quest…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 4 days ago
01.21.20
She’s Shook: Selena Gomez Fans Try To Dethrone…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
10 items
Meek Mill & Designer Milan Rouge Hit The…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
15 items
Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Here Are 15 Times…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
Boosie Says He Wishes He Skeeted In Fewer…
 5 days ago
01.17.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close