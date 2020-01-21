CLOSE
Entertainment News
Boosie & Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy, Celebrity Step Team, ‘Mo3 Badazz’ & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Boosie Badazz & Mo3

Source: Leon Prevost & Azmira Belay / Radio One Digital

When Boosie and Mo3 come up to the Box, all bets are off.

The Dallas native and Baton Rogue’s finest are set to release their upcoming joint album Mo3 Badazz on Valentine’s Day and the pair sat down with Kiotti and Keisha Nicole to not only break down the project and how they linked up but also break down some recent headlines. Now, Boosie has been in the news for more than a few things and he confirmed with Good Morning H-Town that yes, he is giving away $6,000 to the best Kappa step team at Boosie Bash later this year AND that he’s getting an all-star step team together featuring him, Trouble and a few others.

“It’s gon be me, Trouble, Lil Duval. Working on Blac Youngsta right now and we got a bag of money for Chris Brown. He gon’ be the leader,” Boosie said.

Elsewhere, Boosie and Mo3 discuss the pros and cons of Instagram, how it’s technically Kiotti’s fault that Boosie is on IG and social media all the time and how Mo3 has never lost a game of Connect 4. Seriously.

Watch the full interview below!

As a bonus, check out their new video for “Apartment” with comedian Desi Banks.

was originally published on theboxhouston.com

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
