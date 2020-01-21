CLOSE
Clippers & Cops is Back and 12 Want to Hear Your Concerns.

Local law enforcement knows that community relations need to be stronger. So in an active effort to hear community concerns “Clippers & Cops” open forums will take place monthly at community barber shops and hair salons through out metro Atlanta and other cities that need the program. The events are moderated by Reec Swiney (Hot 107.9 / PAYUSA) and Officer Tyrone Dennis (APD Detective / Task Force Officer with ATF)

The next event will be on January 30, 2020 at 6pm.

 

See what it’s all about! Clippers and Cops Makes The News again:

