CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At Box Office, ‘Bad Boys 4’ In The Works

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Source: Ben Rothstein, Kyle Kaplan / Columbia

One time for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

After fans kept wondering when the third Bad Boys film would arrive, they repaid the duo in full as Bad Boys For Life opened MLK Weekend with a $73.4 million take, well-more than what studios and forecasters were expecting.

It’s not only the biggest R-rated opener ever for Sony Pictures but also, it’s the second-highest opening all-time for a January film, Martin Lawrence’s biggest opening weekend and a return to box-office supremacy for Smith.

Initially, projections for the film were around $38 million before escalating every day. With the news of a major jump for the franchise, Sony has also revealed that a FOURTH Bad Boys movie is in the works, per The Hollywood Reporter with both Lawrence and Smith in talks to reprise their roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.

Best of all? It probably won’t take as long as it took the seventeen years between Bad Boys 2 and Bad Boys For Life.

RELATED: Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’ [VIDEO]

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At Box Office, ‘Bad Boys 4’ In The Works  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 5 hours ago
01.20.20
Boosie Says He Wishes He Skeeted In Fewer…
 3 days ago
01.17.20
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
12 items
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 4 days ago
01.16.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 4 days ago
01.16.20
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Aaliyah! Here Are 10 Times She…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon…
 4 days ago
01.16.20
‘Insecure’ Drops First Teaser For Upcoming Season Set…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
Aldis Hodge & Elizabeth Moss Deliver In “The…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 5 days ago
01.15.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 6 days ago
01.15.20
TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge…
 6 days ago
01.14.20
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star…
 6 days ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 7 days ago
01.14.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close