‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Sets Out On His Quest For Revenge, Gets Much Needed Clarity Instead

Previously on Power, we had to follow Paz around unfortunately for an entire episode as she hopelessly tried and failed to make Ghost pay for Angela’s death. This week it’s Tommy’s turn to highlight his day and night leading up to the tragic end of his brother from another, James St. Patrick.

Tommy Is In Trouble

If you watched Power from the beginning, you know Tommy acts on impulse rather than thinking things through opting to deal with whatever consequences come his away. During the mid-season finale, Tommy took out Joe Proctor’s cousin, Benny — who also happens to be a made man — following a scuffle. Benny tried to avenge his cousin’s death after Ghost reluctantly revealed that his “boy” killed his former attorney.

Knowing that he is in deep trouble, Tommy quickly disposes of Benny’s corpse by having it crushed with the stolen ambulance he used to transport the body at the scrap yard. Tommy’s always reliable junky mom, Kate shows up to pick up her son, and he immediately tells her that he is some deep sh*t this time, and she consoles him like she always does, just to make sure the booger sugar keeps coming.

A direct result of Tommy killing Uncle Benny is Proctor’s daughter, Elisa Marie, now being passed off on another family member. Benny left his niece in the care of his sister, Aunt Dolores, while he went out to try and kill Tommy.

Elisa Marie is one smart cookie, while Aunt Dolores tries to play it off like everything is fine, Elisa Marie knows better and is worried Uncle Benny has met the same fate as her father. Regardless, Aunt Dolores tries to reassure her niece that Benny is okay, but when Vincent and his crew show up, that immediately signals something is up. Dolores thinks Vincent knows what happened to Benny, but he insists he doesn’t and as a favor to his family offers to leave two of his men to watch the house. Dolores isn’t buying and thinks Vincent is only trying to kiss her ass because she knows he hasn’t spoken to her Uncle Carlo yet, and when he does, he is in big trouble. While Dolores and Vincent go back and forth, Elisa Marie is on the top of the steps listening in on the conversation.

We catch back up with Tommy, and he is at his mother’s house hiding out. He knows he can’t stay in NYC anymore and tells Kate that he has to get the hell out of town immediately. He gets the idea that California might be the move by looking at a container of orange juice. Kate, who is never really supportive of her kid, scoffs at the idea. The mood in the room quickly changes when the breaking news of James joining Lorette Walsh’s campaign as her Luitenant Governor comes on the television, instantly pissing Tommy off.

Tommy still believes that Ghost is responsible for LaKeisha’s death, his warehouse being raided by the cops, and his crew being sent to jail. He can’t let James flourish and sets out to kill him despite Kate trying her best to vouch for Ghost breaking down all the times her “other son” came through for her real son. Tommy isn’t trying to hear it, grabs his gun, and sets out on his quest for revenge.

Even In Death Proctor Still Haunts Tommy

Remember that recording Proctor gave his daughter before he died? Well, it’s back in play, unfortunately for Tommy. Aunt Dolores stumbles upon her niece listening to it on her laptop and inquires about what she is doing. Elisa Marie tells Aunt Dolores that her dad gave it to her as insurance and that she knows the voice on the recording belongs to Tommy. When Aunt Dolores asks if Ghost was involved, her niece tells her no, and she puts two and two together, deciphering it was Ghost who informed Benny that Tommy killed Proctor.

Dolores decides instead of running to the police, they should let Uncle Carlo deal with it because it’s an in-house matter. Elisa Marie asks her aunt if they could make sure that it was indeed Tommy before they take any action. To get some clarity on the situation, they meet up with Riq (we rolled our eyes so hard), and he does what he does best… LIE.

After listening to the recording, Riq insists he does not know who the voices on the taping belong to and when he is grilled as to how Tommy got in the penthouse, he claims it wasn’t him. Elisa Mare believes Riq (bless her heart), but Aunt Dolores isn’t buying what Riq is trying to sell. Riq even dares to ask if he can have the recording so he can take it to his mother, Tasha. Aunt Dolores quickly shuts that idea down, takes the voice recording back, and leaves with Elisa Marie.

Riq immediately runs to go tell Tommy about the recording, he is immediately bothered to learn the evidence that Ghost told him was disposed of still exists. Riq also tells Tommy where he can find Elisa Marie and voice recording. It looks like his problems have just gotten worse.

It’s All Starting To Make Sense

After his conversation with Riq, Tommy heads to Truth to watch James announce himself that he is joining Lorette Walsh’s campaign. Once again, this place has the worse security; there is no reason someone looking like Tommy can just walk into a private political event, but here we are. Anyway, a guard spots Tommy immediately, and he notices and decides to leave.

Once he gets outside, he bumps into Detective Blanca, unfortunately. She blesses him with a zip lock bag containing his dead girlfriend’s belongings. The two exchanged “pleasantries” with Blanca trying to get Tommy to admit that Ghost killed Keisha so she can go inside the club and arrest James. Tommy refuses to tell her because he wants to see Ghost in a casket, not inside a cell.

Tommy bids adieu to Blanca, and once he is inside the car, inspects the contents of the bag and makes a startling discovery. He notices Tasha’s earring is in the bag, it also happens to be the same earrings that his previous girlfriend, Holly, stole from Tasha a few seasons back. He also calls B.G.(Black Grimace), leaving him a message that he knows it was him that snitched and got the warehouse raided. Tommy has no idea that his top goon got his brains blown out by Dre. BUT it’s time to go pay his sister a visit.

Tommy wastes no time getting to the point showing Tasha the earing and asking her to explain herself. With a gun pointed at her, Tasha tries her best to explain that she went over to talk to Keisha only to find out she flipped on him and signed an agreement to snitch on Tommy to protect her son. Tasha breaks down how Keisha reached for a gun and tried to kill her, leaving her no choice, she even shows Tommy the paper Keisha signed, but he does not believe it.

In an insanely tense situation, it looks like Tommy is going to shoot Tasha, but he decides she isn’t worth it and leaves the apartment with Tasha breathing a massive sigh of relief. But now Tommy knows that it wasn’t Ghost who killed his girlfriend.

Tommy Realizes He Was Wrong About His Brother

Now, this is where the episode gets good. We revisit the scene between Ghost and Tommy, but now we have more insight. Initially, we thought Tommy was lying when he told Ghost he knew he didn’t kill Keisha, but that is indeed the case. After the former friends have an intense back and forth with Tommy threatening to shoot James, somebody shoots at them.

Now we still have no idea who sent two goons, one of them being played by Cedric The Entertainer, but we learn that Tommy took him out and discovered that it wasn’t the Italians but someone else. Also, the only reason Tommy left Ghost during that situation because he ran out of bullets.

Armed with the information Riq told him, Tommy heads to where Elisa Marie is staying. He quickly dispatches the two guards left there by Vincent and breaks into the house. He asks Elisa Marie where the recording is, and she says on the laptop without telling him that she is carrying it in a locket that sits around her neck. She also made a copy and gave it to her Aunt Dolores. Running out of time because back up is on the way, Tommy decides to take Elisa Maire with him.

He deposits Elisa Marie at his apartment and leaves her in the care of his mother. He heads back to the scene of the grabbing where Aunt Dolores, Vincent, and Uncle Carlo are currently trying to figure who took Elisa Marie. Tommy calls Aunt Dolores’ phone to issue the kidnapping demands offering to exchange Elisa Marie for the second copy of the recording she currently holds. When Dolores hangs up the phone, Vincent immediately recognizes that it was Tommy. Uncle Carlo tasks Vincent with bringing him Tommy because he feels this is all his fault anyway.

Tommy heads back home to see his mom and Elisa Marie have become a little too chummy for his liking. While arguing with Kate, there is a knock on the door. Tommy tells Kate and Elisa Marie to hide in the back before he opens to door to find out it’s Paz knocking like she is the police. This is the scene that we have seen many times where Paz begs Tommy to kill Ghost, but he shuts her down, eventually kicking her out.

After a heated argument with his mom, Tommy grabs Elisa Marie and heads out for the exchange. On their way to the meeting spot, Tommy and Elisa Marie have a conversation where he realizes that they both have a lot in common despite the fact he killed her father. Elisa Marie reveals to Tommy that she knows that her father didn’t try to save her mother while she relapsed to protect her, and now she’s all alone, just like Tommy. Before he can tell her she is not, he gets a phone call.

It’s 2-Bit on the other end he reveals that B.G. wasn’t the one who snitched on them cause he is dead and that Dre killed him. 2-Bit also tells Tommy that Dre is running the streets, and he is the guy Tommy needs to check.

After Tommy hangs up, he realizes Ghost is in danger and decides he was wrong about his brother, and he needs to save him. Before he sets off for Truth, he delivers Elisa Marie home and tells her she is not alone because she has one person that still cares for her. He hits the gas and heads to Club Truth to play the hero.

Tommy Is Too Late

Before he goes to Truth, Tommy links up with Riq again to ask for his help to set a trap for Dre. Tommy tries his best to convince his nephew that they could put all the sneaky sh*t behind them and be a family again, but Riq is too far gone and really doesn’t want to stop Dre from killing his dad. Stunned, and disappointed Tommy watches Riq walk away.

On his way to Truth, Tommy is stopped by Vincent and his crew, who surround Tommy with their vehicles. Tommy aggressively smashes into the car that Vincent is in and backs up into another before hopping out and killing all of Vincent’s goons. When it’s just down to mob boss, Tommy gets the upper hand on him and snatches the gun away before Vincent can tell him that Riq was the one who told him where to find Tommy.

Tommy beats the crap out of Vincent before putting him out of his misery and continues on his mission to save Ghost. When he gets there, we see the scene again, where he spots Dre in the car with his baby mother and daughter before Dre realizes and pulls off. Fearing the worst, Tommy runs inside the club and finds his brother laid out with a fatal gunshot wound.

In a heartbreaking scene, Tommy begs Ghost to hold on, but Ghost knows the wound is a fatal one and tells Tommy he is not going to make it. Tommy looks up and sees someone, but Ghost tells him to let it go.

With his last breath James begs his brother to leave because the cops are on the way, Tommy tearfully exits having lost another loved one. The following day, Tommy finally makes it back to Kate’s house.

Kate immediately blames Tommy for killing Ghost even though he is telling her he didn’t do it. Kate, distraught at the loss of her other “son,” tells Tommy that James left her some money, and she doesn’t need Tommy anymore. She also gives Tommy a package that his brother left for him in case he met his early demise. Tommy takes his package leaves.

With no more ties to NYC, Tommy packs up all of his furniture and decides to leave. While we are not sure what James left Tommy, we are assuming it was the keys to his Mustang, which has been fully restored after Ghost filled it up with bullets. Before he pulls off, he gets another phone call from 2-Bit, this time revealing that Spank was the one who snitched about Poncho and that he killed Dre. Tommy tells 2-Bit they are now squared and drives off.

Before he leaves the city and heads to California, Tommy finds Spank, who is stupidly roaming the neighborhood where he can be easily found. After a very brief conversation, Tommy wastes no time putting a bullet in Spank’s head for being a snitch.

Following that, Tommy heads back to see Elisa Marie, and she gives him the copy allowing him to destroy it. Elisa Marie tells Tommy she knows he killed her father, and Tommy tells her if she ever decides she wants to see him about it, he will understand. Before Tommy leaves, she decides to give him the master copy of the recording she kept in her locket. Tommy takes it and literally chews it up, we also think he swallows it for good measure.

Tommy is now a “free man” and drives off with Warren G’s “Regulate” playing. A perfect end for one of Power’s best characters. Now that just leaves three suspects in the mystery of who shot Ghost?

Photo: Power/ Starz

‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Sets Out On His Quest For Revenge, Gets Much Needed Clarity Instead was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: