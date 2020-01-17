CLOSE
She’s Shook: Selena Gomez Fans Try To Dethrone Roddy Rich For The #1 Spot — Here’s Who’s Really Winning

Roddy Rich

Source: (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) / (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

There are some artists that are pressed to get the number one spot on the Billboard Charts — then there are others who earn it by hard work and merit. Take Roddy Rich for example.  The young King has one of the most acclaimed albums of 2019 and is still holding the number one spot on the charts. Then in comes Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.

Two pop artists who care about numbers, even when they say they don’t. 

Earlier this week, Selena sent out a message on social media in an effort to ban the Selenators together to stream and purchase her new album “Rare”. And needless to say, the thirst is real. 

And let’s not forget the Biebs pleaded for his fans to stream his new track “Yummy”.

 

But what does Roddy Rich think about the pop world trying to come for his neck? Clearly he’s not as pressed as they are. I mean, he already won. So much so that he even took to Twitter to mock Selena and her Selenators. 

As for the fans, many feel that Selena’s desperation is a turn off. On top of that, most of us just want Roddy to keep winning. 

https://twitter.com/MrMouthAlmighty/status/1217966277878337536

We’re not telling you what to do, but it would be amazing to see more Black artists in the number one spot this year. Salute to Roddy. 

She’s Shook: Selena Gomez Fans Try To Dethrone Roddy Rich For The #1 Spot — Here’s Who’s Really Winning  was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
