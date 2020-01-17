CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Boosie Says He Wishes He Skeeted In Fewer Baby Mamas If He Could Start Over [VIDEO]

Celebrities Attend Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Boosie Badazz doesn’t have many regrets. After all, the man has beat kidney cancer, diabetes, a murder charge and a host of other things. “Set It Off” was one of the anthems his beloved LSU Tigers used in promo videos en route to winning the National Title and staking claim to the greatest college football team ever. So why would Boosie have any regrets?

Well, our Konsiderate Kappa friend let us in on one bit of free game behind the scenes about regrets.

“I’d take the same route with all my troubles and stuff because that’s what made me,” Boosie says about what he would change. “But I’d keep everything else … my same kids, just fewer baby mothers. I probably would have – I felt like I should have skeeted in the same woman and put it in her instead of being so young … you gotta watch out for that.”

instagram.com/p/B7bPhTwFKiE/

To be fair, Boosie DID offer some sound advice on what he’d tell his kids in regards to success.

“I just tell them chase their dreams. First, they gotta knock out school. School is very important in my household to my kids because my mama raised me for it to be important in my life. So I basically motivate them. I motivate my kids and keep them wanting more. I’m steady providing a life and childhood than I had, and that means a lot to me.”

RELATED: Teach Me The Shimmy Mayne! Boosie Badazz Gets An IG Live Tutorial On How To Kappa Shimmy [VIDEO]

RELATED: Wipe Me Down? Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater But Isn’t In The Frat

Boosie Says He Wishes He Skeeted In Fewer Baby Mamas If He Could Start Over [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Boosie Says He Wishes He Skeeted In Fewer…
 15 hours ago
01.17.20
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
12 items
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Aaliyah! Here Are 10 Times She…
 2 days ago
01.17.20
Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
‘Insecure’ Drops First Teaser For Upcoming Season Set…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
Aldis Hodge & Elizabeth Moss Deliver In “The…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 3 days ago
01.15.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 4 days ago
01.15.20
TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge…
 4 days ago
01.14.20
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star…
 4 days ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 4 days ago
01.14.20
15 items
Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved…
 4 days ago
01.15.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close