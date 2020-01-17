CLOSE
Lizzo Finally Reveals What’s In Her Tiny Bag And It’s Hilarious

2019 American Music Awards

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Lizzo used the 2019 American Music Awards to set her up for style star status. The 31-year-old beauty stunned on the red carpet wearing a custom orange Valentino ruffled dress. She paired the look with white shoes and blingy drop earrings. It wasn’t her luxurious nails we noticed or stanned over all her bling. It was her itty, bitty, tiny purse that she daintily carried as she posed on the red carpet.

2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The tiny purse was a fashion statement in itself, leading to a ton of memes. Yes, the purse is real. It’s a Le Petit Chiquito purse ($300.00, modaoperandi.com) and you can get a similar one at Moda Operandi. The purse is actually part of a long necklace and I love that Lizzo just carried the bag. Everyone wanted to know just what Lizzo was carrying in that purse. Well, she released a video to her Instagram, sharing just what’s in the purse with her fans and followers. And y’all it was absolutely hilarious.

View this post on Instagram

YALL WANNA KNOW WHATS IN MY TINY BAG BITCH? 😏

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

She used a Jacquemus Le Chiquito Lavender Mini Bag ($459.00, modesens.com). While you can’t buy that color, there is one used that’s available for $459.00. You can get a brand new one in a different color for less.

Someone off camera says, “Hey Lizzo, you got a pencil?” and she pulls one out of the purse responding, “You know I got you.” She also asks, “Where is the remote?!” and Lizzo proceeds to pull it out of the little bag. Lizzo then says, “Bitch, I’m hungry,” and pulls out some Pringles, asking the off camera friend, “You want some chips?” Then she asks, “Where the hell is my wine at?!” and she pulls out a bottle from the purse. The friend asks, “Girl, what are you wearing tonight?” and Lizzo pulls out a lace neon green ensemble to which her friend says, “Ah shit, that’s cute as fuck, wassup?!”

The video ends with her pulling out 26″ of weave out of her bag and her giving and exasperated look and stating, “Girl, what the fuck, Shelby, I don’t have room for this in my bag.” We all know that feeling when a friend wants you to hold yet another thing in your already packed purse.

Beauties, what items would we be surprised to find in YOUR purse? Share with us in the comments!

Lizzo Finally Reveals What’s In Her Tiny Bag And It’s Hilarious  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

