Ray J Talks Being A Part Of Urban One Honors, Staying Positive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Urban One is celebrating 40 years and Ray J, who is like family to the company, was a huge part in making the show what it was last year. With its return this year on January 20 on TV One at 8/7c, Ray J called in to share why it inspires him and why positivity is always on his radar.

