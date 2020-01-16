CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Look Snatched Like Mo’Nique In Her $35 Corset Belted Dress

Daily Pop - Season 2019

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty

Mo’Nique is looking goooodt! The beauty has been on a consistent journey towards health and posed on Instagram wearing a gray dress with a printed black pattern paired with a faux leather corset belt.

She was showing off her collar bone and looking oh-so-good!  She wore her gray hair in a slick ponytail, showing off her curls, and gave us a smokey eye with gold in the highlights. What a pretty makeup job.

We love following our plus size celebrities and were ecstatic when we discovered this dress is currently on sale for $34.99. Yes, beauties, you heard that right, this dress is under $35.00! That’s less than a dinner out in New York City.

Keep clicking to learn where to shop the look.

GET THE LOOK: Look Snatched Like Mo’Nique In Her $35 Corset Belted Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

