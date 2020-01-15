On Wednesday, the trailer dropped for the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith-produced Charm City Kings. The movie, which takes place in Baltimore, follows a young boy named Mouse seeking to make his mark with a dirt bike-riding group in the city. According to The Baltimore Sun, the movie stars young actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston in the lead role. Meek Mill plays Blax, the leader of the dirt bike group The Midnight Clique. The Sundance Film Festival description further says “When the Midnight Clique’s leader, Blax, takes the boy under his wing, the lure of revving his own dirt bike skids Mouse toward a road way past the straight and narrow.

The movie will have its premiere at Sundance on January 27.

The flick was co-written by Moonlight writer and director Barry Jenkins and it’s based on the 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys. In the documentary, a Baltimore kid named Pug is followed over the course of three years starting when he’s 13 and it shows his fascination with the dirt bike group the 12 O’Clock Boys and his desire to join.

The 12 O’Clock Boys were further showcased in a New York Times special as well as a 2001 movie that further detailed the original group that popularized dirt bike riding in Baltimore. You can check out the trailer for 12 O’Clock Boys below and you can check out Charm City Kings when it hits theaters in April 2020.

’12 O’Clock Boys’: This Doc Inspired Meek Mill’s Upcoming Movie ‘Charm City Kings’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

