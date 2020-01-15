Entertainment News
‘Insecure’ Drops First Teaser For Upcoming Season Set To Premiere in April

Sound the alarms! “Insecure” has finally teased its return with a video that makes us miss the show even more!

HBO released the first trailer for season 4 of the hit series starring Issa Rae. In the short teaser, the focus is on Issa and her variety of interview outfits because if you watched last season you know she’s on her grind to find career fulfillment.

Although we don’t learn much from the trailer it is on par with what we’ve gotten over the years from the show: corny raps and the quirky, relatable character we’ve grown to love.

The comedy returns on April 12.

Check out the trailer below.

‘Insecure’ Drops First Teaser For Upcoming Season Set To Premiere in April  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

