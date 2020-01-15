CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

GET THE LOOK: Vivica A. Fox’s Yellow Suit Can Be Stashed For Spring In Your Closet For Less Than $55

No one rocks a suit quite like Vivica A. Fox. Recently, she was spotted wearing an Akris white suit for Fox Winter TCA All Star Party in Pasadena, California. While the blazer alone cost almost $1500.00, we understand that celebs often drape themselves in only the finest of clothing. However, it’s also really nice to see that Fox can rock suits at all price levels.

She recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a bright yellow suit. I love suits in a bold color. If you are not into patterns or want to make a statement, a bright color with a bag that pops is always a way to take your menswear ensemble up a notch. I also love that she understands a high-low fashion moment. While the suit was Zara, the bodysuit underneath was Wolford and she paired the look with Jimmy Choo pumps. Her door knocker earrings and necklace were by Simone I. Smith Jewelry.

She wore this suit on a Sunday and it looks like to some kind of event of function. This suit would be super cute to wear to church during the spring and then go have a bottomless brunch with your girls. The moment I spotted it, I went straight to Zara to look for it; however, it wasn’t on site. I figured it was one of those pieces she had for awhile in her closet, but just had not worn.

However, there was a mustard color suit that you can score for less than a monthly gym membership. Keep reading to see and learn where to shop.

GET THE LOOK: Vivica A. Fox’s Yellow Suit Can Be Stashed For Spring In Your Closet For Less Than $55  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 8 hours ago
01.15.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 1 day ago
01.14.20
15 items
Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
The First Trailer For Sony’s Morbius Has Arrived,…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
10 items
Congrats! ‘Hair Love’ Gets Oscar Nomination For Best…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
16 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Sky High Buns, Long AF…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Kenya Shouldn’t Tell Tanya About Her Man’s Alleged…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
‘Just Mercy’ Movie Review: ‘We Lose The Title…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 6 days ago
01.09.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 6 days ago
01.09.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close