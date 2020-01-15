Hello Beautiful Staff

Robin Roberts is a forever mood. The 59-year-old journalist is an inspiration to many. She is quick witted and willing to ask the tough questions during interviews; however, she also is a two-time cancer survivor. While Roberts is known more for her brains and unlike many celebs, doesn’t use her body for “likes” and attention, she showed up to host and present the Lifetime screening of Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story showing us BAWWWDY!

At 59, Robin Roberts Shuts It Down Stylishly Showing Skin And Tight Abs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: