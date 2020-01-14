Former Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue Breaks Down Why LeBron James & Kyrie Irving Split

Sports dynasties are amazing.

Several players gather to become an unstoppable force– until injuries or egos get in the way like the later did with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. The dynamic duo was unstoppable and went to three straight finals and winning one. But after that, Kyrie wanted to become his own player, separate from King James, to see if he had what it took to win as a leader.

Because he wanted that change of scenery, the championship-winning Cavs began to blow up. It started with trading Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas and much of the Lakers’ young core coming to Ohio. While LeBron did get the chance to play with his banana boat bestie Dwyane Wade, the team was terrible and lost after being swept in the finals. The Celtics didn’t do much better as Irving’s attitude problems began to rear their ugly head.

But thanks to The Athletic interviewing former Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue, there’s finally insight on what led to the surprising break-up.

“It wasn’t a bad relationship though. LeBron really did a good job of taking him under his wing and just, Kyrie was young. A young superstar. LeBron taught him how to be a professional, how to carry yourself, take care of your body, things like that. Because Kyrie always had all the talent. I always said Kyrie never had an offensive weakness. I thought they did a great job together. I think Kyrie winning a championship and us going to three straight finals and now you want to take that chance or opportunity to have your own team and see what it’s like to carry a young team or franchise — and there’s nothing wrong with that. We all want to grow.”

James and his Los Angeles Lakers are NBA Finals hopefuls and Brooklyn Net Irving is trying to hold everything down until Kevin Durant comes back next season.

