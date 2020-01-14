HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star Kandi’s (Blinged Out) Coat Of Many Colors And Purple Boots? [POLL]

Kandi Burruss stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Sunday evening. While everyone wanted the tea from the most recent episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, we couldn’t help but be focused on how colorful her look was!

She shared a post to Instagram regarding her look. She was wearing an Alice and Oliva sequin blazer and paired it with a black catsuit. She was styled by Jeremy, who gave her a similar look for Atlanta Fight Night. However, instead of pairing her blazer with a catsuit, he styled it with a mini dress. These looks help make Kandi look taller. The singer and songwriter is only 5’3″. Kandi paired the colorful sequin blazer with $1550.00 Amina Muaddi purple boots. Amina Muaddi shoes are a favorite of celebs like Rihanna and Monica also wore the boots to an event in Atlanta. Her bag was by Yves Saint Laurent (Kandi has several YSL bags, we think this might be a favorite brand of hers!).

Her hair and makeup were on point! I’m loving this hair on Kandi.

Beauties, how are you feeling about the outfit? Is it cute and colorful? Is there too much going on? Take our poll below and share your opinions in the comment section.

Want us to do a HAUTE or NAUGHT on the site? Tag @HelloBeautiful and @TheIslanDiva in your favorite celebrity fashion photos!

