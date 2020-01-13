CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

LET’S MAKEUP: Niecy Nash Used Her Favorite Foundation For Her 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Look And It Costs Less Than $10

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Niecy Nash was a vision in blue for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The beauty wore a blue-green sequin Tadashi Shoji Resort 2020 gown to the annual event. She looked like a mermaid and was definitely on our best dressed list! What really set off her look was the beautiful makeup that accompanied it. We were shocked to know that her foundation and many of the products she used were by Black Opal and cost under $10.00! We caught up with celebrity makeup artist Mila Thomas, who was responsible for this red carpet beat and she shared all the details on how we can get the look!

Keep clicking for exclusive photos and to discover the inspiration and all the products you need to achieve what Thomas’ refers to as Niecy Nash’s “Sapphire & Bronze Glow”.

LET’S MAKEUP: Niecy Nash Used Her Favorite Foundation For Her 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Look And It Costs Less Than $10  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge…
 7 hours ago
01.14.20
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star…
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 9 hours ago
01.14.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 23 hours ago
01.14.20
The First Trailer For Sony’s Morbius Has Arrived,…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
10 items
Congrats! ‘Hair Love’ Gets Oscar Nomination For Best…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
16 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Sky High Buns, Long AF…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Kenya Shouldn’t Tell Tanya About Her Man’s Alleged…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
‘Just Mercy’ Movie Review: ‘We Lose The Title…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
Usher, John Legend, Alicia Keys, & More Set…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
Billy Porter Embodies ‘The Art Of Beauty’ On…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close