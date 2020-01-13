CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Senator Cory Booker Visits The SiriusXM Studios In Washington D.C. For A Sit-Down Interview With SiriusXM Urban View Host, Joe Madison

Source: Larry French / Getty

Another one bites the dust.

Sen. Cory Booker decided Monday to end his bid for the White House, making the announcement in the form of an email sent to supporters.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” he said. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.”

According to NBC News, Booker shared his plans with his staff during a conference call at his campaign headquarters in Newark, NJ before making his announcement public.

With his departure, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is now the only black candidate remaining in the 12-candidate Democratic primary.

Source: NBC News 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge…
 7 hours ago
01.14.20
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star…
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 9 hours ago
01.14.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 23 hours ago
01.14.20
The First Trailer For Sony’s Morbius Has Arrived,…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
10 items
Congrats! ‘Hair Love’ Gets Oscar Nomination For Best…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
16 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Sky High Buns, Long AF…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Kenya Shouldn’t Tell Tanya About Her Man’s Alleged…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
‘Just Mercy’ Movie Review: ‘We Lose The Title…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
Usher, John Legend, Alicia Keys, & More Set…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
Billy Porter Embodies ‘The Art Of Beauty’ On…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close