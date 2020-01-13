CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away Free Chicken Sandwiches?

The fast food restaurant tries a new special.

Burger King Parent Restaurants International Acquires Popeyes For $1.8 Billion

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

One of the country’s most controversial fast food items, the Popeyes chicken sandwich, is now being offered up for free thanks to a special deal. Considering the past hoopla and sometimes violence that resulted from the sandwich, questions already arise on how the special offer will impact chicken hysterics.

According to Business Insider, Popeyes will offer their chicken sandwich for free this week as a way to celebrate its nationwide partnership with the delivery service DoorDash involving 1,000 stores.

Customers who make a Popeyes order of at least $20 through DoorDash with the promo code “CHICKENWINNER” can receive the chicken sandwich combo meal for free with their order and not be charged a delivery fee. The offer only lasts this week, Monday through Sunday, January 19, and includes a sandwich with a side and a small beverage.

“The positive response and demand for our new Chicken Sandwich sparked a social media frenzy and it was incredible to see this new product generate such excitement from our fans,” Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ head of marketing in North America, said. “We are thrilled about the continued buzz around our chicken sandwich and excited to deliver it to our loyal fans for free through our partnership with DoorDash.”

While Popeyes’ chicken sandwich might’ve brought the fast food chain some “continued buzz” it also caused some serious violence across the country.

Popeyes introduced the sandwich in August of 2019 and they brought it back in November after it sold out nationwide the first time around. During this time period, customer hysteria has led to fights and in one instance, death.

One video went viral of two white women fighting over a chicken sandwich right in the middle of a Popeyes drive-thru. One man even tried to intercede, yelling “Get off my fu**ing wife!” Eventually the police arrived and everything.

In another more tragic incident, 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was fatally stabbed outside a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Back in November, Davis got into an argument with 30-year-old Ricoh McClain, who is accused of stabbing him. The Baltimore Sun reported, “Surveillance video shows Davis ‘methodically’ cutting in a line designated for customers buying a sandwich, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said last week. When Davis reached the front counter, Stawinski said surveillance video shows he was confronted by another customer before the argument spilled out into the parking lot where Davis was stabbed once in the upper body.” Davis eventually died an hour later at a nearby hospital.

Hopefully, such tragic incidents won’t occur with this new free special. But considering the history associated with their famed chicken sandwich, hopefully, Popeyes and Doordash remain aware and take the necessary precautions.

SEE ALSO: 

Lupita Nyong’o’s Non-Oscar Nomination Has Twitter Dragging Mediocre White Thespians

Cory Booker Ends Presidential Campaign As Trump Senate Impeachment Trial Looms

Elizabeth Warren at a public appearance...

'People Of Color Are Welcome': Elizabeth Warren's Chicago Volunteer Flyer Demolished On Twitter

10 photos Launch gallery

'People Of Color Are Welcome': Elizabeth Warren's Chicago Volunteer Flyer Demolished On Twitter

Continue reading ‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago Volunteer Flyer Demolished On Twitter

'People Of Color Are Welcome': Elizabeth Warren's Chicago Volunteer Flyer Demolished On Twitter

UPDATED: 6:22 p.m. EDT, JAN 11 — Bakari Sellers joined the conversation regarding Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s volunteer campaign efforts, calling her “Freedom Winter” canvass event in Iowa “appropriation.” “I honestly can’t even believe the Warren campaign would think this is a good idea,” Sellers tweeted. “Ppl were arrested and beaten. Goodman Schwerner and Cheney died during Freedom Summer. Stop this appropriation BS. Black folk who signed off, should be ashamed too.” https://twitter.com/Bakari_Sellers/status/1216069509116780546 He later received a response from a woman named Shelley A. Davis, who stated that the volunteer group linked to Warren’s campaign is “led by Black, Latinx, AAPI and people of color.” She wrote, “We wanted to create a safe space for people to talk about our choice for president. Any and everyone is welcome here.” https://twitter.com/Shelley_A_Davis/status/1216093031868354561 Davis released an additional statement. “We need a prez who will invest in our communities, expand opportunity, & protect our access to democracy. Someone who will ask us to hold her accountable each day. We started POC United with Warren because we know Elizabeth will put power where it belongs:in the hands of the ppl,” she said. https://twitter.com/Shelley_A_Davis/status/1216093359657422849 Original story: Black folks on Twitter are pretty irritated with Sen. Elizabeth Warren right now after a tone-deaf flyer for the Democratic presidential candidate’s volunteer training event in Chicago surfaced the internet. The flyer, which has a headline that reads: “CHICAGO POC,” invites folks to unite with Warren for a volunteer training event to learn about opportunities to become involved with the senator’s presidential campaign. The flyer also features a cringeworthy catchphrase: “By People of Color, For People of Color.” MORE: Why Angela Rye’s Question To Elizabeth Warren About Her Hypothetical Cabinet Deserved A Better Answer [caption id="attachment_3898951" align="aligncenter" width="480"] Source: Twitter[/caption] A description of the event has also been provided, which infuriated folks even more. “During this training, you will: - Meet people of color Warren supporters -Learn more about Warren’s plans and how to use campaign tools from campaign staff -Practice canvassing and sharing your story -Hear from community organizers about how to engage more people of color in the campaign,” the flyer said. The event is posted on Warren's website as well. [caption id="attachment_3898952" align="aligncenter" width="480"] Source: Twitter[/caption] Oh, and breakfast and lunch will be served to people of color and allies, who are “welcome” to attend the event. To say the flyer is being torn to shreds would be a mere understatement, but rightfully so. Some are even questioning the sincerity behind Warren’s relationships with Black folks, particularly Black women. “First, there is no way in hell any Black or other POC had anything to do with these Jim Crowe like flyers. So you’re rounding us up like we’re human cattle again? If Warren ever had REAL relationships with Black women, this wouldn’t have ever been printed. Highly offensive,” said one Twitter user. She continued, “This is the most white flour dough, pink pasty puff, snow sprinkled, Mayonnaise crusted, lobster flesh, two step dancing, hair swinging, honkey tonk singing, banjo stringing, alabaster, cloud mirroring, faux lace, chantilly silly (emoji used in place of an expletive), a tone deaf WP could ever do in 2020.” https://twitter.com/NotJustHereFor1/status/1215881205792591873 Someone else echoed this user’s sentiments that the flyer reeked of Jim Crowe. “EXACTLY! I posted a similar comment earlier today. Said it reminds me of back when White people had to let Black people know they were welcome somewhere. Back in the '60's,” they said. Others are saying that Warren should know better than to produce such an off-putting and offensive flyer, with someone saying, “These are offensive and Liz Warren should know better. This means she has NO pic on her staff to let her know how offensive this is. These flyers make us sound like we are strange, weird beings!” https://twitter.com/BarbaraFair6/status/1215986908200939521 Warren appears to be steadfast in her efforts to gain more Black votes seeing how her opponents, Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have surpassed her numbers placing her in third place among Black voters, according to national Washington Post-Ipsos poll. But, this isn't it. Check out more reactions to the flyer below. SEE ALSO: ‘That’s Insane’: Sen. Cory Booker Isn’t Here For A Trump Impeachment Trial Without Witnesses Don’t Believe The Hype: Black Men’s Unemployment Rate Jumps As Wages Keep Dropping

What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away Free Chicken Sandwiches?  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge…
 7 hours ago
01.14.20
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star…
 8 hours ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 9 hours ago
01.14.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 23 hours ago
01.14.20
The First Trailer For Sony’s Morbius Has Arrived,…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
10 items
Congrats! ‘Hair Love’ Gets Oscar Nomination For Best…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
16 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Sky High Buns, Long AF…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Kenya Shouldn’t Tell Tanya About Her Man’s Alleged…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
‘Just Mercy’ Movie Review: ‘We Lose The Title…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
Usher, John Legend, Alicia Keys, & More Set…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
Billy Porter Embodies ‘The Art Of Beauty’ On…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close