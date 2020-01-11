CLOSE
RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Details Mental Health Challenges after show drama, Being Cyber Bullied +More

Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard sat down with DJ Tryfe to talk about the first annual Viribus Ball benefiting Taraji P Henson’s Foundation benefiting Mental health education and Awareness. The Potomac Housewife also dishes on why she had to seek out therapy after drama on the show got to an all time high. Candiace talked about being cyber bullied and answered would she ever reconcile with Ashley and Monique. Chile Watch the full interview of the Lemonade she spills!

RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Details Mental Health Challenges after show drama, Being Cyber Bullied +More  was originally published on kysdc.com

