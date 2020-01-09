CLOSE
Usher, John Legend, Alicia Keys, & More Set to Headline Grammys Tribute Concert to Prince

Prince creative for Cassius

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

The Grammys will be going all out for Prince this year.

Alicia Keys, John Legend and Usher are all set to perform a tribute following the Grammy’s to the late Purple Rain singer. The tribute is set to air later in the year.

But the performance won’t happen at the Grammy awards, of course not, Prince is too big for a proper-sized tribute to take place as just a segment. An entire concert is being dedicated to him.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, is scheduled to be held January 28 –-two days after the Grammys-– at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be broadcast in April.

Sheila E., the former drummer for Prince will serve as the musical director for the night alongside some of Prince’s longest associates and friends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Also expected to perform is some of the biggest names from other genres of music include Beck, Common, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, and many more.

“I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” Sheila E. told Rolling Stone.

This show is a unique opportunity for Sheila E. to experience and celebrate all of Prince’s music together.  “Musically, there’s so much to choose from,” she says. “It’s almost unfair to do a two-hour tribute to him — we could do a full week. At the end of the day, it’s him bringing people together and having a good time.”

Usher, John Legend, Alicia Keys, & More Set to Headline Grammys Tribute Concert to Prince  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

